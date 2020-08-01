Longhorns have a 5-0 season

The Faith Boys basketball team played the Mott Regent Wildfire January 4, 2020. The ending score of the game was 59-20 making the Longhorn season a 5-0.

Senior Harland Groves was the leading scorer with 23 points. Senior Treyton Bushong was the leading rebounder.

In the JV game the ending score was 49-17.

Eighth grader Jackson Schauer was the leading scorer with 20 points.

The leading rebounders were Jess Harper, Matthew Gray, and Corbin Mackaben with 5.

Varsity stats: B. Price: 2pts,1asst,1reb; J. Schauer: 2pts, 1asst; H. Groves: 23pts, 2assts, 5reb; T. Bushong: 7pts, 9reb; T. Selby: 19pts, 2assts, 3reb; R. Hohenburger: 2assts, 3reb; J. Mortenson: 6pts, 6reb

JV stats: J. Haper: 3pts,1asst, 5reb; M. Gray: 4pts, 2assts, 5reb; C. Selby: 11pts, 1asst; J. Schauer: 20pts, 3assts, 3reb; R. Hohenburger: 6pts, 2reb; C. Mackaben: 1pts, 2asst, 5reb; J. Gifford: 4pts