Lynn’s Dakotamart continuing senior citizens meal service in Faith

Lynn’s Dakotamart in Faith has taken on the task of providing meals for senior citizens in Faith. “We will do our best to run it similar to what you are used to,” shared Diane Fees. “We have rounded up help to get your meals delivered. A punch card is being used same as in the past. Each punch card has 20 lunches on it.” Delivery of lunches happens at 12 noon, Monday through Friday. You will need to notify Lynn’s Dakotamart in Faith 24 hours ahead to cancel a lunch if you do not want one that day, all meals are prepared with regular ingredients and there is a limit of 20 meals per day.

“Diane, Crystal, Lynn’s Dakotamart staff and local volunteers are dedicated to taking care of our senior citizens here in Faith. We could not this without great employees and wonderful volunteers to deliver the meals,” shared Manager Zach Nelson.