Mortenson exceeds 1,000 point milestone for second time in high school career

TyAnn Mortenson scored her 1,000th point during the New Underwood game on Friday, February 16th, 2024. She has had an amazing career thus far with many more opportunities to come as she finishes her junior year and goes into her senior year of high school.

TyAnn has been a member of two State Tournament teams, been voted onto multiple All -Conference and West River All- Tournament teams as well as being awarded MVP.

TyAnn has put in many hours during the off-season to turn herself into a great player and teammate.

TyAnn is the sixth member of the Lady Longhorn 1,000 point club.

TyAnn also successfully completed 1,000+ kills during her varsity volleyball career last October.

“My team, coaches and family helping me accomplish this goal through their support means a lot to me,” said Mortenson.