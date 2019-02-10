Movie producer returns home to SD as author of children’s book series

Students in grades K-3 of the Faith 46-2 School District were given the unique and rare opportunity(for our area) to receive a free book while meeting the author of said book, Porter the Hoarder on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, in the Faith School gym.

Author Sean Covel immersed the young audience in the world of Porter the Hoard. The event featured interactive reading and step by step lesson in drawing the title character. To finish up over two hours of fun and learning each student had their copy of the book signed by Sean complete with a little chit chat while doing so.

All of this was made possible through a multi million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Education in partnership between West River Foundation, educational cooperative BHSSC, South Dakota Dept. of Education, South Dakota Parent Connection have established the new South Dakota Statewide Family Engagement Center (SD SFEC) which focuses on "cradle-to-career" supports for students, parents, families, and community- based organizations. The goal is to improve student development and academic achievement -- especially for economically disadvantaged, minority, and English Language Learner students, and the Faith Public/School Library.

Author Sean Covel is no stranger to rural Western South Dakota as he grew up in Edgemont, South Dakota. After graduating from college in Nebraska he made his way to California eventually opening his own talent firm before returning to film making in the early 2000’s.

While young children know Sean as author of Porter the Hoarder, their parents may remember the 2004 movie hit Napoleon Dynamite, which he produced. While completing the Napoleon Dynamite film he met his book project cohort, illustrator, Rebecca Swift.

Porter the Hoarder is the first book in a series of 64 to be released in the future.