National History Day 2021 winners at FHS
Wed, 03/03/2021 - 10:15am admin
By:
Informations provided by Alison Grueb
The National history Day was held at the Faith School in February.
The top three finishers at Faith’s local competition qualify to compete at the regional competition in Buffalo, SD, March 3, 2021.
This year’s theme is “Communication in History: The Key to Understanding.” The National History Day theme is meant to help students direct their research. Students must make a connection between the theme and their topic. The themes that are chosen are broad, allowing students to research topics on all levels from local history to ancient history. In order to draw a connection to the theme, students must understand the historical significance of their topic and answer questions about time, place, and context. Understanding the impact and significance of the topic will help define why the topic is important and draw this connection to the theme.
Students start working on their displays well in advance of the presentation day. The students pictured above placed in the top 3 of their chosen category for the FHS National History Day competition. These students have qualified to compete at the regional competition in Buffalo, SD, March 3rd, 2021.
Senior Group Website:
1st Allison Haines and Ariah Engel
2nd Olivia Spencer and Katie Sheridan
3rd Corbin Mackaben, Joey Richardson, Thomas Thunder
Senior Individual
Documentary:
1st Kaylee Jordan
Senior Individual
Performance:
1st Chloie Jones
Senior Individual Paper:
1st Kaycee Groves
2nd Emma Richardson
Junior Group Exhibit:
1st RyLee Price and Tez Dieters
7th Grade Individual
Exhibit:
1st Tace Berglund
2nd Aliza Marsh
3rd Cheyenne Van Der Linden
8th Individual Exhibit
1st Darryl Millner
2nd Emilee Smith
3rd Colby Olson
Senior Group Exhibit:
1st Cord Capp and Lanny Brooks
2nd Caden Selby and Skylar Vig
3rd Carlota Brotons and Gaia Vagnini
Senior Individual Exhibit:
1st Blake Vig
2nd John Van Der Linden
3rd Teancum Maxwell