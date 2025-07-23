Ness, Dutton & Schauer recognized at 54th Annual SD High School Coaches Association awards ceremony

Mr. Craig Ness, Mr. Mel Dutton and Mr. Doug Schauer along with fellow coach Randi Faeth received the Coaches Ring of Honor award at the 54th Annual SD High School Coaches Association awards ceremony held in Mitchell, SD, on Sunday July 19. These four individuals who have spent a majority of their adult lives teaching and/or coaching were nominated by Mr. Bryan Carmichael. “Mr. Ness and Mr. Dutton were coaches that I had in high school and were influential in me wanting to become a coach. Doug and Randi helped me out a great deal while I was coaching,” shared Carmichael.

Many lessons have been learned and memories made through these coaches careers in high school sports. This recognition may be a great reminder to reach out and reminisce about the glory days and the impact these coaches have made.

The South Dakota High School Coaches Association (SDHSCA) describes the Coaches Ring of Honor award as a program designed to recognize and honor coaches while supporting the ongoing efforts and initiatives of the SDHSCA.