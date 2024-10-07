Northshore Firecracker Open 2024

Thirty-three golfers showed up on a cool, windy day for some fun competition at the annual Northshore Firecracker Open held at the golf course.

The competition was fierce this year as three teams came in with a score of 31. They had to go to tie breaker holes to determine the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners.

Wanting to participate in the Firecracker Open? The event is held on July 4th each year at the Northshore Golf Course across from Durkee Lake.

The course is open and ready for you to get a little practice in before next year’s event!