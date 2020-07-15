Northshore Golf Club celebrates Independence Day 2020 with Firecracker Open

Once again we had a great day for golf. We had lots of golfers, 45 in total and lots of fun. We did miss some of our regulars from Rapid City, SD, but hope to see them next year.

Our first place team; Travis Grueb, Melinda Selby, Brock Vance, Brock Williams, and Raymond Frank came in with a score of 29.

The second place team of Tim Traversie, Deb Johnson, Clay Brown, Nathan Stern, and Dave Fisher scored 32.

The third place team of Larry Grueb, Bubba and Andrea Dobson, Rylan Palmer, and Luke Jones scored 32.

Everyone gathered at the club house after for prizes and visiting in the shade. Looking out over Durkee Lake there were many people enjoying the water in boats, some with fishing poles and some pulling thrill seekers behind. A large number of campers filled the available space, and there were inquiries about the trap shooting area.

Durkee Lake and the area surrounding offer many great ways to go and enjoy the outdoors. The golf course is well taken care of and always open for those who would like to enjoy a round or learn how to play.