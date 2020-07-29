Out with the old in with the new

The street light replacement project was started in 2019 and with a little luck will be completed within the next two years.

City Foreman Jon Collins has been replacing the current light fixtures with the new LED models as time and budget allows.

The new LED models use approximately one fourth of the power required to run the older high pressure sodium models, which is quite a saving in energy costs.

The LED models are not only more efficient, they are also more compact which means they weigh less, are not as obtrusive, and emit a brighter more crisp light to keep the streets safely lit.

Next time you take a drive around town, take note of the street light improvements being made to benefit everyone.