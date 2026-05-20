Retractable American Flag hung at Faith Community Center

The FHS graduating Class of 2026, along with numerous sponsors including FHS alumni from far and wide, came together to purchase a retractable American flag. The flag was installed in the Faith Community Center with approval of the Faith City Council and Mayor Haefner. City foreman Jon Collins and crew members hung the flag and banners on either side which read, “In Loving Memory of Deanna Marie Fischbach.”

This was done in honor of the late Mrs. Deanna Fischbach. Mrs. Fischbach loved her students and always did a phenomenal job molding students into informed, engaged citizens with a strong understanding of their rights, responsibilities, and what it means to be an American. This flag will be a reminder to continue to Live Like Deanna Marie Fischbach.