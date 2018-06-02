Ronald James Schauer, age 71, Regent, ND, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday morning, January 18, 2018 at the Schauer farmstead.

Celebration of Ron's life was January 23, 2018, in Regent, ND. Rev. Robert Kimberling officiated with burial at the Regent Cemetery.

Ron was the 13th child born to Jacob, Jr. and Louisa (Dill-Zimmerman) Schauer on May 9, 1946. Ron, along with his twin brother Russell, were delivered by Doc Hill at the Schauer farmstead. Together they attended all 12 years of schooling at Regent Public School, graduating with the class of 1964. Upon graduating, they joined the National Guard of Mott and went to Fort Dix, NJ. After returning from the service, they went into farming and construction work.

In 1969 Ron had an encounter with the Lord. He knew he was transformed from darkness into light because of what Jesus did in his life. Because of this encounter, along with Russell, they did construction work to help people in their need and to share the love of Jesus.

Ron went on many mission trips and ministered wherever he went. He felt if you were in his presence, it was because you were to be ministered to. God used him in many capacities. This filtered into his hobbies of hunting, fishing, and traveling. His passion was to spread the good news. Jesus Christ was the sum and total of his life. If you ever met Ron, you would always remember the encounter. He felt a strong calling to extend the arm of Jesus through healing, teaching, and the preaching of the full gospel. He named his ministry “His Extended Arm” for this reason. Many were set free and healed because he stepped out in faith.

The basis of his ministry was this scripture: Jeremiah 32:17 “Oh Lord God, it is you who have made the heavens and earth by your great power, and by your outstretched arm! Nothing is too difficult for you.” As a result of God’s word, people were saved, healed and delivered. Ron will be missed, remembered and loved by many.

Grateful for having shared in Ron's life are his brothers, Carl (Velma) Schauer, Dupree, SD, Jake (Arlene) Schauer, Faith, SD, Sam (Linda) Schauer, Leola, SD, David Schauer, Mott, ND and his twin brother, Russell (Sharon) Schauer, Regent, ND; his sisters, Emma Schaible, Mott, ND, Elizabeth Colgrove, Buffalo, SD, Karolina Nible, Rapid City, SD and Linda (Kenneth) Kouba, Regent, ND; 33 nieces and nephews and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister, brothers, Edwin and Otto Schauer; brothers-in-law, Oscar Schaible, Henry Colgrove and Frank Nible.

In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in Ron's memory.