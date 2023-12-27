Home / Faith Independent / Santa Clause came to town collecting wish lists while adding fun to the season
Courtesy photoCourtesy photoCourtesy photo

Santa Clause came to town collecting wish lists while adding fun to the season

Wed, 12/27/2023 - 12:24pm admin
Santa Claus made his annual stop in Faith last Monday, December 18, 2023. 
Children in the Faith area may have heard jingle bells and rudolph’s hooves as Santa stopped by Keffeler Kreations to visit with everyone in preparation of Christmas.
Santa received a lot of visitors, wish lists, and photo opportunities Monday afternoon during his stop. Everyone enjoyed the time together along with the goody bags prepared by the Faith Area Community Foundation, as they sponsored the event this year.
The FACF was formed in December of 2018. The group began setting the ground work for a permanent endowment fund to benefit Faith Area residents for generations to come. The fully funded permanently endowed fund is and will supply grant funds for nonprofits in the Faith area to maintain or improve the community for many decades and beyond. To see a full list of  grant recipients or to find out how to apply please check out the FACF Facebook page or website.

The Pioneer Review

221 E. Oak Street
Philip, SD 57567
Telephone: (605) 859-2516
E Mail: ads@pioneer-review.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here