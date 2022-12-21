Santa Clause makes a stop in Faith, week of Christmas

Santa Claus made his annual stop in Faith last Monday, December 19, 2022.

Children in the Faith area may have heard gingle bells and rudolph’s hooves as Santa stopped by Keffeler Kreations to visit with everyone in preparation of Christmas.

Santa received a lot of visitors, wishlists, and photo opportunities Monday afternoon during his stop. Everyone enjoyed the time together along with the goodies bags prepared by the Faith Area Community Foundation, as the sponsored the event this year.

The FACF was formed in December of 2018. The group began setting the ground work for a permanent endowment fund to benefit Faith Area residents for generations to come. The fully funded permanently endowed fund is and will supply grant funds for nonprofits in the Faith area to maintain or improve the community for many decades and beyond. To see a full list of grant recipients or to find out hoe to apply please check out the FACF Facebook page or website.