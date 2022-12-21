Home / Faith Independent / Santa Clause makes a stop in Faith, week of Christmas
Photo courtesy of FACFPhoto courtesy of FACFPhoto courtesy of FACFPhoto courtesy of FACFPhoto courtesy of FACF

Santa Clause makes a stop in Faith, week of Christmas

Wed, 12/21/2022 - 11:27am admin
Santa Claus made his annual stop in Faith last Monday, December 19, 2022. 
Children in the Faith area may have heard gingle bells and rudolph’s hooves as Santa stopped by Keffeler Kreations to visit with everyone in preparation of Christmas.
Santa received a lot of visitors, wishlists, and photo opportunities Monday afternoon during his stop. Everyone enjoyed the time together along with the goodies bags prepared by the Faith Area Community Foundation, as the sponsored the event this year.
The FACF was formed in December of 2018. The group began setting the ground work for a permanent endowment fund to benefit Faith Area residents for generations to come. The fully funded permanently endowed fund is and will supply grant funds for nonprofits in the Faith area to maintain or improve the community for many decades and beyond. To see a full list of  grant recipients or to find out hoe to apply please check out the FACF Facebook page or website.

 

The Pioneer Review

221 E. Oak Street
Philip, SD 57567
Telephone: (605) 859-2516
E Mail: ads@pioneer-review.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here