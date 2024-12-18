Home / Faith Independent / Santa Clause stopped by to get those wish lists
Courtesy Photo Courtesy Photo

Santa Clause stopped by to get those wish lists

Wed, 12/18/2024 - 8:15am admin
Children in the Faith area may have seen Santa’s sleigh when he stopped by Keffeler Kreations to visit with everyone on Monday, December 16th.
Santa received a lot of visitors, wish lists, and photo opportunities. Everyone enjoyed the time together along with the goody bags prepared by the Faith Area Community Foundation, as they sponsored the event again this year.
The FACF was formed in December of 2018. They have supported 29 projects and granted funds totaling $27,400.00 to area groups and organizations so far. To find out how you can help or to apply for a grant feel free to reach out to any member of the FACF.  

