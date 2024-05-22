Schauer considered for title of Mr. Basketball

Jackson Schauer recently attended the Hansen Anderson 2023-2024 Mr. & Miss Basketball banquet in Sioux Falls, SD, where he received his plaque for being considered for Mr. Basketball South Dakota.

“Each year in South Dakota more than 3,500 young men and women play varsity basketball. Of that group, roughly one thousand four hundred are seniors. Hansen Anderson Basketball recognizes just 22 of these seniors, or about two tenths of one percent who have been chosen by the state’s coaches to be considered for the title of Miss or Mr. Basketball. Clearly this is an elite group!” ­­– Hansen Anderson

“From a young age Jackson was committed to spending countless hours in the gym, and that trend still continues today. I have never had or seen a player that has been as committed to improving as much as Jackson. At the end of every season, Jackson would take his exit evaluation and work on his weaknesses. The next season those weaknesses turned into strengths. His dedication and work ethic is second-to-none. Jackson has aways been a bucket-getter but after his senior season I would describe him as a prolific scorer. No matter what other teams did on defense, he was always able to find a way to score. Jackson has always been a team-first type of player and took pride in the Longhorn he put across his chest. He viewed his hours in the gym as doing what he could to help the team win. He leads by example on and off the floor and out in the community. The younger kids in the community look up to him and have been able to watch him work and see his success. I believe the effects of having a player like Jackson will be seen long after he is gone,” shared Coach Travis Grueb.

Jackson Schauer has attended school in Faith all 13 years. His dad, Doug, coached the Longhorns for 24 seasons and Jackson was always by his side at practice and on the bench. He would give advice on other players shots, and he was the first one to point out when the score was wrong. He learned early to put in the work every single day. Jackson was excited to finally be able get on the floor as a Third Grader stating, “I’ve waited my whole life for this!” He began playing on varsity as an 8th grader and qualified for the State Tournament in 2020 and again in 2023. The tournaments were cancelled due to COVID in 2020 and they placed seventh in 2023. During the 2023 State Tournament, Jackson had a 36-point game and was 17-17 from the free-throw line for the tournament.

During his senior season, Jackson averaged 26 points per game, and finished as the Faith Longhorns All-Time Leading Scorer with 1,827points. He finished his career with a 92-26 overall record. He was a First Team All-State selection in 2024 and Second Team All -State in 2023; State Tournament All-Tournament Team in 2023. He was named an Argus Leader First/Second Five player and selected to the 3-Class Shoot-Out and Sanford Pentagon All-Star Game. Other honors include: Academic All-State; First Team LMC All-Conference 2022, 2023 and 2024. West River Tournament All Tournament Team 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024. He also placed 5th in the Elks Hoop Shoot National Free Throw Competition in Chicago, Illinois in 2019.

“I love the game and I love the connections it has given me. I am proud of my teams and the way they have represented West River. I am looking forward to playing in college but as of right now I haven’t decided where that will be.” – Jackson Schauer