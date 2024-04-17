SDDOT recognizes Palmer, 40 years of dedication

What are the odds of an employee staying with the same employer for 40 years? Any takers on a bet like that these days?? Probably not!

All bets aside, Jarvis Palmer recently celebrated 40 years with the South Dakota Department of Transportation at the Faith site, the most in the entire region.

Jarvis started this adventure in 1983 when he accepted a job with the SDDOT - Faith, with the title of Maintenance worker and a $4.00 an hour wage. Through the years Jarvis has moved up through the three positions of promotion and is currently the Lead at the Faith site where he supervises 3 employees (Boyd Stambach, Jesse King and Glenn Palmer). Jarvis shares, “It’s a great place to work especially with a great crew.”

When asked about the many changes Palmer has seen through the years; “Well, the equipment has come a long way over the years. When I started we had two single axle trucks each equipped with a fixed 6 ft. junior wing on the front and a Briggs & Stratton motor on the back to distribute sand on hills and curves. Now we have five tandem axle trucks with 8-10 ft. reversible wings on the front and hydraulic sanders. The improved equipment sure makes 250 - 400 miles a day when plowing roads more efficient.”

Joel Larson, Palmer’s Supervisor shares, “Jarvis has been the best employee, he takes his work very seriously. Jarvis never misses a day we plow. He always calls to discuss weather, road conditions and is ready to get the plows out. With 60 miles of highway between Faith and Bison, that kind of dedication is very greatly appreciated.”

Jarvis shares he is grateful for the years he has been with SDDOT. “There have been a lot of times we have been able to help people out of a tight spot through the years and that’s satisfying. But, my favorite part of the job over the past 40 years has been working with good employees and all of the people I have met along the way.”