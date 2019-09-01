Selby steps down as president of Community Action Team after 24 years

Community members and the family of Janice Selby gathered at the Community Legion Hall on Sunday, December 23rd, to commemorate Janice’s 24 years as President of the Community Action Team(CAT).

While Janice is stepping down as president she still plans to help when she can and says passing the Presidency on will give her the opportunity to travel and spend more time with family.

Community Action in the way of distributing food goods was run in one way or another over the years, with the Community Action Team(CAT) was activated in 1990. In 1991 the team acquired the Faith Community Legion Hall as their home. The building was in need of major repairs. A lot of hard work, donations, and a telethon through KBHB made the repairs possible and were completed with a ribbon cutting ceremony in 1996.

The CAT has grown in their efforts over the years with a community clothing room which can be visited weekly if you’d like, in addition to big rummage sales in the spring and fall of each year. This is also where you are able to sing up and receive (per income guidelines) commodities each month. In addition to these great services, you are able to rent the hall, with the option of using the large kitchen.

Marilyn Palmer has graciously accepted the position as President and recently assumed all responsibilities of that position. Marilyn will be working along side all of the wonderful volunteers who have kept the wheels turning over the years.

Board members include Glenda McGinnis as Vice President who has been with the team for 29 years. Maryanne Palmer who serves as Treasurer came on board in 1990 as an origianl founding member. Myrna Collins, Janice Selby, and Krissy Johnson round out the crew of helping hands. The position of Secretary is open if anyone in the community is interested.

If you would like to volunteer, donate, sign up for services, or rent the hall please reach out to President Marilyn Palmer at 605-739-3581 or Vice President Glenda McGinnis at 605-967-2500.