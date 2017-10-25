South Dakota Women in Ag name honorees

The South Dakota Women in Agriculture’s 2017 rural women’s conference in Deadwood wrapped up on Oct. 20. The conference was well attended with over 100 women from the region traveling to the beautiful Black Hills to learn more about farming and ranching.

The main highlight during the event was the presentation of the 2017 South Dakota Women in Ag awards. Zona Vig of Opal, S.D. was named the South Dakota Ag Woman of the Year. Bailey Coats, of Doland, S.D. was the recipient of the South Dakota Young Gun of Ag award. Zona and Bailey, along with award finalists Katherine Porter Hanson, of Highmore; Kerry Hass, of Wessington, and Maria Tibbetts, of Box Elder were honored during the conference program on Thursday evening.

The annual conference routinely provides women with great speakers and resources that address current ag issues along with self-development topics. Networking opportunities, Pay It Forward projects, creative learning sessions and great vendor shopping are also part of the conference lineup.

This year women took home estate planning and transitioning the farm/ranch information from Jean Koehler and Danci Baker of First Dakota National Bank. Koehler helped walk women through the differences of trusts and wills while Baker talked about daily choices we make and how that impacts our farm/ranch legacies.

A genomics panel sponsored by Avera Cancer Institute, Monsanto and Zoetis gave attendees a better understanding of how technology is helping or hindering advancements in human, plant and animal health.

Sarah Tveidt with the South Dakota Soybean Association’s Hungry For Truth campaign wrapped up the conference. She spoke on how to conduct meaningful and accurate conversations about agriculture and food with the public.