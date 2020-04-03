Hugh Groves traveled to Sioux Falls, SD, for the State B Wrestling Tournament Thursday, February 27 - Saturday, February 29, 2020. Hugh was the sole representative for FHS wrestling team to compete at the state tournament this year.

While Hugh may not have had a huge crowd of fans cheering in person, thanks to SDPB all of us here at home were able to watch and cheer loudly!

“As a community we are excited to see the wrestling program back in Faith and excited that we have an athlete competing at the state level in the programs second year,” proclaimed on resident and supporter.

Hugh wrestled 5 matches over the 3 day with 3 wins and 2 losses to end the tournament on stage in 7th place overall. One of his matches ended in sudden death overtime where Hugh won with a score of 12 to 10. In his last match to capture 7th place Hugh garnered a score of 4 to 2 in the last 10 seconds of the match. Hugh finished his senior season with a record of 30 wins and 13 losses in the 160# weight class.

“It’s really impressive that a team of 4 kids in their second year of competition were able to have at least one teammate compete at the state level. It sets a positive example for our team as the young kids competing come up from grade school to high school,” shared one fan.

Congratulations Hugh! Your community is proud of you!