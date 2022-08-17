Thompsons recognized during Faith Stock Show

Stock Show was the perfect time to dedicate a plaque recognizing Carv and Marg Thompson, afterall they played an integral part of the association for over 30 years. The bronze plaque was presented to the City of Faith on behalf of an anonymous donor to recognize all this couple had done for our community and state.

Mayor Glen Haines welcomed those in attendance and read the proclamation. He then presented the framed proclamation to Margaret.

Dave Fischbach, longtime friend of Carv and Marg shared several memories and related some behind-the-scenes stories of Carv and Marg from some of the Grand Old Opry shows he brought to our small community over the years, and of their service and dedication to the community and state.

Dave and Mayor Haines then unveiled the beautiful bronze plaque and had longtime friend of Carv and Marg, Benj Stoick read the inscription. He also shared some stories and commented on how much Carv loved this community.

Benj gave a summary of how this plaque came about from the donor. The guy knew Carv for several years and called Dave explaining that he wanted to recognize them with a plaque to present to the City of Faith for display.

Marg said a big thank you to everyone and shared stories and memories of her and Carv through the years. Son John closed with some words of appreciation from the family.

Carv's contributions to his community and state are many:

•Served four years in the US Army

•Served on the SD Board of Pharmacy

•Initiated Faith Area News program on KBHB Radio in 1965

•Chamber of Commerce member and chairman

•Served in SD House of Representatives 1969-72; Gubernatorial candidate for governor in 1972

•Secretary of Faith Stock Show Association several years

•Brought Grand Ole Opry stars to Faith for 30 years

•Chaired Entertainment, Carnival and Advertising Committee of Faith Stock Show for 30 years

•Served on Faith School Board when school gym was built

•Announced Faith Stock Show parade for a number of years

•Instrumental in getting the Faith Stock Show & Rodeo Assn. enrolled as a member of SD Association of Fairs & Celebrations

•Instrumental in getting our streets paved

•Built the Prairie Oasis Mall with partners Lynn Feist and Johnny Fisher

•Promoted fundraisers for the grandstand and Faith Community Legion Hall

•Chaired fundraiser for the new school

•Chaired Building Committee for the new St. Joseph's Church

•Served on the SD State Fair Commission for 15 years

•Drummer in a dance band for many years

•2012 SD Hall of Fame Inductee

•Hosted the annual national MDA's Jerry Lewis Labor Day Telethon on KEVN several years

Marg was Carv's #1 supporter, cheerleader and critic and was known for her musical talents.

•Played the organ and was choir director at St. Joseph's Catholic Church for many years

•Played the piano for the Faith Ladies Chorus in the 1960s, 70s and early 80s

•Accompanied Faith School chorus for several years

•Helped Carv with announcing the Faith Stock Show parade

•Played the organ during Faith Stock Show rodeos for many years

•Provided music for numerous weddings, funerals, and other special events

•Member of the Ladies Medical Organization

•Many times she was the behind-the-scenes wife, mother, friend and supporter

•Co-chaired the 1985 Diamond Jubilee Committee with Carv and together they served as King and Queen of Faith's Diamond Jubilee.