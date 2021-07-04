Top Hand 4-H Club hosts annual Easter Egg Hunt

The Top Hand 4-H Club hosted their annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 10am in the Faith City Park.

Club members showed up earlier in the morning to hide plastic eggs every color of the rainbow, they had spent time filling earlier in the week.

The eggs this year contained candy, money, and prize certificates all donated by area businesses and groups.

The weather was perfect for the event. This also meant the Easter egg hunt had a great turnout of hunters and onlookers alike. Lots of laughs, excited squeals, and photo-ops filled the park.

The event is held each year at the City Park and is for kids ages 0 - 12, each in their respective areas of the park to maximize the fun for everyone.

Kim has held the title of 4-H leader for 14 years, leading her club members on many adventures in 4-H. This year’s Easter egg hunt is the 14th annual event coordinated by the Top Hand 4-H club.

Congratulations to the Top Hand 4-H Club on another successful event.