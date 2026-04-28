Veit Plays in 2 All-Star Games

Whitnie Veit was invited to play in the 7th Annual Lakota All-Star Games in Chadron, NE, on Saturday April 18th, 2026. She played on the High School Girls Basketball Team Wicahpi, coached by Dale Pine Sr. and Josie Hill, helping lead the team to a 77-69 victory.

Whitnie was also chosen to play in the 19th Annual Great Plains All-Star game in White River, SD, on April 22nd. She played on Team Morrison, contributing 5 points in an 89-75 win.

In addition, Veit won the girls’ 3-point contest making 10 three-pointers in 30 seconds and 12 in 60 seconds during the shoot off round.

Whitnie is grateful for these incredible opportunities and looks forward to continuing playing basketball at Dakota Wesleyan this fall.