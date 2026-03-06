Warm weather brings reminders of ways to have fun in the sun

Now that the warm weather of late spring and the summer are upon us, it’s a great time to think about all the outdoor activities our little corner of the world has to offer.

Durkee Lake has multiple docks for swimming, kayaking and fishing. An accessible fishing dock is located at the north east side of the lake. Quite a few large fish have recently been caught! There are several campsites with electric hook-ups and vault style facilities.

For everyone who like to play games, the golf course next to Durkee Lake is a fun course. The baseball fields just north of hwy 212 host a great tournament each summer and a disc golf course is located to the west of the ball fields. The City Park has a large fenced area of horseshoe pits to enjoy. If you aren’t a fan of horseshoes, these have been used for cornhole tournaments in the past and worked very well.

The City park also has a great playground area, a nice picnic shelter. Modern facilities are onsite with several campsites around the perimeter of the park.

When it’s time for a break there is a nice gazebo and picnic table right next to the Museum and Ice House for a quick respite. While there make sure to visit the Museum and Ice House.

And last, but certainly not least ... The City swimming pool is always a great way to enjoy the warm weather, get some exercise, and create memories with friends and family!