Water tower to go live

The new water tower on the south side of town along Highway 73 South is one step closer to operational. The tower has finished the filling phase, and is now waiting for the final tests to be run before going live.

Mayor Haefner shared, “filling the tower went well. There are a few final tests that need to be completed before the tower is put into full operation. The tentative plan is to bring the tower into full operation mid-week the first week of December. It is a process that has felt slow and frustrating at times, but we are very close to the end goal of supplying the City of Faith residents and visitors with the best quality drinking water.”