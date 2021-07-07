Welter recognized for years of dedication as term comes to close

Vice Chairwoman Noma Welter received special recognition at the June 29, Faith School Board meeting for her years as a Faith School Board member. Noma has given over a decade of her time, talents, and determination to the Faith 46-2 School District comprised of staff, students, parents, and community members. While on the board Noma has worked with her counterparts to navigate the everchanging rules and regulations of the education system.

Noma has also served as the Faith 46-2 representative with Northwest Area Schools(NWAS) for several years. She has been the NWAS Board Chairwoman for the last two years.

Ensuring the Faith School District continues to offer students as many learning opportunities as possible has always been important to her. Noma says this is one of the reasons why she ran for school board.

“As my time on the board comes to a close, I hope the current school board will persist in keeping NWAS a viable option for our students continued education. I also hope the board continues to watch the budget.

I have thoroughly enjoyed serving with everyone in Faith and on the NWAS board over the years. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to help make a positive impact,” said Noma.