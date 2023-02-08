White Owl celebrates 130 years of life on the prairie

Everyone was invited to join in the celebration as the community of White Owl marked 130 years of life on the prairie this last Sunday, July 30th.

The day started off with a walk through the history of White Owl as told by the well respected old timers of the area.

Rusty and Julie Foster gave wagon rides with their mule team through old White Owl. Each of the sites were marked with photos and signs of businesses that were at White Owl before the fire in 1912.

As noon struck a delicious free will roast beef lunch was served. In addition to the great lunch, Marcus 4-H Club members were on-site with refreshing concessions to keep everyone hydrated and full of snacks.

Following lunch and visiting the parade got underway at 2:00 pm. In total 25 entries completed the line-up. The Hale family led the parade line horseback with the American and South Dakota flags. Tractors, teams & wagons, trailers, and a host of other vehicles displayed signs paying homage to those who came, persevered, and helped to create the White Owl community.

As the parade finished another time of sharing was held. Martha Hall gave a history of the White Owl Church. Grant Simons and Danny Arneson shared some family history and stories followed by an open mike time for other members of the community. Stories ranged from baseball and softball games, to dances, music, play performances, celebrations, ranch work, and hard times like the blizzard of 1949. Around 250 people enjoyed a full day of celebrating and passing of history to the next generations.

In true South Dakota fashion the weather let everyone know when it was time to head home with lightning, wind, and a light rain late in the evening.