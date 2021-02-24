Gloria Jane Teegardin

Gloria passed away peacefully on February 17th at 10:08 pm after a courageous battle with dementia in Austin, Texas.

Gloria was born in Rapid City, South Dakota, the first-born twin daughter of Velma Grace Holverson and Herman Becker. Sadly, Gloria’s twin sister, “Baby Becker” died a day later and Glorias mother passed away from complications two weeks after giving birth.

Gloria grew up on a farm in Philip, South Dakota with her older sister Beverly, her father and their new stepmother Maida Taylor.

While attending high school in Philip, Gloria was very active in the band, pep club, school paper as well as active in the church choir, which would follow her throughout the rest of her life.

After attending state college in Minnesota, Gloria began working with the department of financial aid in the School of Nursing eventually becoming a financial aid counselor within the Rapid City Regional Hospital. After Rapid City, Gloria took a position as a financial aid counselor for the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio until her retirement. As a financial aid counselor for the majority of her career, Gloria’s pride was helping students achieve their dreams.

A devoted mother, grandmother, and friend to all who knew her, Gloria loved family gatherings, live music in the park, playing the organ, singing in the church choir at St. John’s Lutheran Church in San Antonio, and toastmasters of San Antonio.

Gloria is survived by her children: Karen Grosland, Sean Teegardin, Zach Teegardin, and Nathan Teegardin. Gloria is predeceased by her parents and sister Beverly Fox.

Due to Covid pandemic restrictions, an in-person memorial service will be planned for a later date. We are holding a virtual celebration-of-life in lieu of an in-person service at this time and date is to be announced soon.

Memorials May Be Made To:

The Family of Gloria Teegardin, 1645 Main Street #D16, Buda, TX. 78610.

Name of Funeral Home in Charge of Services: All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services 8507 N. I-35 Austin, Tx. 78753