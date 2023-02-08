History of the Old Settlers Association

In 1924 John Hoffman, Herman Meyer and Bruce Barnes sat in the garage and planned the first picnic. This picnic was held on Sat. July 26th, 1924 in the Lakeside church. There was a picnic dinner, free lemonade and coffee. Rev. Carrol D. Erskine of Sturgis, SD gave an address and also helped in the planning of this picnic. There was a baseball game between Chalk Butte and Lakeside. A short business meeting was held and those present decided to make this an annual affair. Officers were elected as follow: President John Hoffman; Secretary Treasurer C.D. Long and three trustees: Mrs. A.B. Nelson, Mr. H. Reeves and Mr. A.E. Barber.

As I remember it, these picnics were held at the Lakeside schoolhouse for several years and at the ball diamond in the pasture northwest of the clubhouse. In 1931-1932 it was held on Elk Creek near the Byron Skinner place. The Sunshine Club built the clubhouse in the fall of 1932 and after that the picnics have been held there.

For many years there was always a speaker, some of which were C.D. Erskine, Senator Peter Norbeck, D.D. Collins, A.W. Wattwood, Judge Nostrum, Tom Berry, Rev. Locke, Rev. Walton, Francis Case, Dr. Seman, John Milch, R.P. Harmond, Olive Ringsrud, Badger Clark and Warren Morrel.

The Sturgis band, New Underwood band, Owanka band, played at various picnics. Also some local talent was displayed by giving readings and singing. One year there was a parade in the A.M. For several years floors were laid and bowery dances were held. Later years the dances were held in the clubhouse in the evenings.

In 1953 the ball games were given up and the horse races have been held through the following years. Games are played and foot races of various kind are held. Also in 1953 the Sunshine club gave the clubhouse to the Old Settlers Association.

At the first picnics there were concession stands and on the 25th anniversary a small carnival was held on the clubhouse grounds.

During the winter months a group of the Old Settlers got together for card playing once a month. The money taken in at these affairs helped to keep up the clubhouse which was also used for other community gatherings.

The Old Settlers will hold their 100th annual picnic at Lakeside on Sat., August 19. Directions to the area are five miles north of exit 90 off of I-90.