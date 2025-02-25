John Richard Guethlein - “Diamond Jack”

Of North Platte, NE, died on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at the North Platte Care Center at the age of 88.

John (Jack) Richard Guethlein was born to John and Emma (Peterson) Guethlein at their homestead in Peno Basin, near Quinn, South Dakota on March 14, 1936. He was the youngest of six children, having five older sisters, with the closest one being 8 years older.

Jack attended his early school years at a country school not far from the family farm where on an occasion or two he was taught by one of his five sisters. He went on to attend Wall High School graduating in May of 1954.

After high school Jack joined the United States Army. He did his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. From here he was stationed at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas prior to being shipped to England where he would complete his two years of service.

Upon returning home Jack helped his parents run the family farm. After his father’s passing in 1960, he would run the farm/ranch until he sold it in 1964. At this juncture Jack switched career paths going into the liquor retail business.

He bought his first bar in Valentine, NE in 1965 called the Diamond Bar. Legend has it that during his first year in business, a little girl once asked him his name, which he told her, Jack Guethlein. Not being able to pronounce his last name, she said, “I’m just going to call you “Diamond Jack.” Jack owned the Diamond Bar until 1981 when he sold it.

During his time in Valentine, Jack would marry his first wife, Wilma J. Phipps - Bruns in January of 1966. They had one child, a son, John Samuel Guethlein. They would divorce after three years of marriage. Jack was married again in 1976 to Dorthy Paxton. Their marriage ended around 1980.