Kadoka City Council conducts special meeting for 2023 year-end business

The Kadoka City Council conducted a special meeting on Dec. 28 at the Kadoka Finance Office to conclude matters of business for the 2023 fiscal year. Council Members attending the meeting included Paula Holley, Tim Huffman, Eileen Stolley, Harry Weller and Ryan Willert. Council Members Chris Grillo and Jennifer Van Pelt were unable to attend the meeting.

Weller asked if anyone present wished to address the Council during the public comments section of the meeting. At that time, I (Elizabeth Meighen) asked the Council if the signs designating the city limits and population would be replaced as they do not accurately reflect the population of Kadoka. Huffman answered, noting that the city does not replace those signs. According to Huffman, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SD-DOT) would be responsible for replacing the signs or townboards. According to the SD-DOT, townboards are “information guide signs identifying the name of the communities on the state highway system. Townboards should have the community name…and the population figure. Community population figures are included on all townboards of incorporated communities.” The townboards for Kadoka are posted along the side of state highways 248 and 73. The population is determined by reports generated from the decennial collection of data by the United States Census Bureau. The 2010 census reports the population of Kadoka at 654 individuals and the population of Jackson County at 3,031. The 2020 census reports a decline for both the city and the county with the population of Kadoka at 543 residents and Jackson County at 2,806. The population of the city declined by approximately 17 percent in that decade.

Weller proceeded, asking the Council to review and approve bills presented from vendors and processed for payment as of Dec. 28. The Council approved payments to vendors totaling $94,714.43. The finance office also reported a total of $22,460.88 for the December 2023 payroll.

The Council discussed invoices submitted to the city for payment. One vendor, Maguire Iron, Inc., Sioux Falls, submitted an invoice for $41,000.00 for repairs to one of the two city-owned water towers. Stolley asked if the cost of the repairs for the damage would be covered by the city’s property insurance. LaTasha Buchholz, city finance officer, informed her she forwarded the bill to the city’s insurance carrier as the city’s property insurance for reimbursement.

During the Dec. 11 meeting, the Council discussed the repairs completed on the dugouts for the softball and baseball fields adjacent to the Kadoka Sports Complex. The new materials used on the dugouts are not the same color or style of the existing steel panels. During that same meeting, the Council moved to pay only one-half of the cost of the repairs and the other half once the vendor, Weathercraft Roofing Company of North Platte, corrects the deficiencies sometime in the spring of 2024. The Council approved the bills submitted for payment.

After approving the bills, the Council approved the transfer of $5,672.97 from the “general fund contingency fund” to the departments for the mayor, finance officer, police, mosquito spraying and economic development. The Council also approved the “transfer of funds from the general fund and liquor fund to the water fund, solid waste fund, and sewer fund. If needed, in an amount sufficient to offset the fund deficits”.

Weller provided the mayor’s year-end report to the Council. As of his 2023 swearing-in ceremony, Weller has served as Kadoka’s mayor for 32 consecutive years. Also in 2023, Weller was elected as the president for the South Dakota Municipal League. Weller reported to the Council that Kadoka will host the 2024 South Dakota Municipal League meeting and luncheon on March 28 for 40 to 50 people. The Council discussed the venue for the meeting, which included the Kadoka Volunteer Fire Department firehall, the Kadoka City Auditorium Annex and Badlands Distillery, LLC. Willert suggested the distillery as they have hosted similar events. Holley commented, “it’s a good idea” to showcase a unique, local business to host the meeting. Buchholz informed the Council that she contacted a catering service, Penny’s Riverside Catering, to serve lunch at the meeting.

The next Council meeting is scheduled for Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Kadoka City Finance Office. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the meetings. Please refer to the Legal Notices section of the Pioneer Review for the meeting minutes.