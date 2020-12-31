Auction and Donation for Dixie Huber at Kadoka Area Basketball Game

At the Double Header against the Philip Scotties on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, the communities came together in between the Varsity girls and Varsity boys basketball game to pay tribute to the passing of Dixie Huber. Dale Christensen auctioned off a blanket and a cross, the funds would go toward in helping Dixie Hubers family with her funeral.

I’m sure you’ve seen this gal from Subway to shooting pool around our small communities. She’s was willing to visit with anyone that wants to say “Hi” and tried her best to be cordial and accommodating to friends and acquaintances regardless of the circumstances. And circumstances she has had lately, all beyond her control.

Dixie Huber has been battling polycystic kidney disease (35 plus years/life), a genetic kidney disease, inherited from her dad. This inherited disease has caused her kidneys to enlarge with cysts and were, back then, functioning at 9%. This means dialysis three days per week, 4 hours each day, hooked up to a machine in Rapid City. Dialysis isn’t the end of the world or an undoable circumstance but another uncontrollable circumstance pops up. Literally. A lump on her leg the size of a golf ball that brings with it a diagnosis of Myxofibrosarcoma (MFS), a type of cancer. Dixie was a wonderful lady and always had a kind heart. She will be missed by many.





