Beauty & the Beast Arrives In Kadoka

The classical tale of Beauty and the Beast has long enthralled viewers across continents; from the day it first came to the big screens, to our home television sets. It is not every day though that audiences, or fans have the opportunity to enjoy the timeless story live - and on stage. That was exactly the case last Friday, and Saturday evening, when 6:30 rolled around.

The Kadoka City Auditorium was filled with members of the Kadoka and surrounding communities, as families and friends joined to watch the musical play unfold in front of them. Colby Shuck directed the highly enjoyable event, which had more than twenty participants, from directors, light and sound technicians CeeCee O’Daniel, and Kelsey Varner, to the extensive cast members: a few of which included Kaylee Eisenbraun as “Belle”, Greyson DeVries as the Beast, and Tyrel Mansfield as the arrogant and vain Gaston.

Once the curtains opened, the tale of Beauty and the Beast began much in the same way the feature film did, and the audience was treated with an energetic performance as Belle began in a small village, surrounded by townsfolk. The costumes were charming, and songs drifted through the air as the minutes pleasantly flew by. The musical narrative moved through the village, forest, and to the intimidating beast within the castle. The character Belle quickly found herself surrounded by the remarkably detailed and creatively costumed Lumiere, Cogsworth, Madame De La Grande Bouche, and teacup Chip. Beauty was in more than the details, as Kadoka area youth put forward their best performances, and singing voices. All of the favorite story characters were there, along with a wide array of musical numbers.

The roughly hour long musical was well received, with generous applause given to the cast and crew. Every minute was well spent, and one can only admire the dedication and work that students, supporting, and directing school staff put into the venture. The last of the three performances took place on Monday in the city auditorium, at 2:00 p.m.

