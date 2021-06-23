City Prepares For All Class Reunion Celebration; Public Hearing Scheduled For Planning And Zoning

The Kadoka City Council conducted its regular, monthly meeting on June 14 at the Kadoka City Finance Office. Council Members attending the meeting included Tim Huffman, Rusty Olney, Eileen Stolley, Tia Stout, Harry Weller and Ryan Willert. Council Member Chris Grillo was unable to attend the meeting.

After Mayor Weller called the meeting to order, the Council began the meeting by approving the agenda for the meeting. The Council proceed to approve the minutes for the regularly scheduled May meeting in addition to a special meeting conducted on May 24. The Council conducted the special meeting with David Reiss, executive director for the Central South Dakota Enhancement District, and Stephanie Trask, attorney for the City of Kadoka, “reviewed and made changes to the final draft copy of the Zoning Ordinances.” During the special meeting, the Council noted plans to conduct a public hearing at a future date, to be determined at the next monthly meeting.

LaTasha Buchholz, finance officer, submitted invoices to the Council for review, discussion and unanimous approval by a roll call vote. She presented May 2021 financial reports that included departmental revenues and expenditures along with bank account balances as of May 31. The Council approved the financial reports and statements for May 2021.

Before proceeding to matters of new business, as established by the meeting agenda, the Council offers “Citizen’s Input,” providing residents the opportunity to present concerns, ideas or opinions. The agenda further notes that “items will be heard but no action will be taken.” The City encourages both individual property owners and local business owners to attend the Council meetings and participate in matters of local government. For individuals seeking Council action, the resident(s) must contact the Finance Office and request placement on the upcoming meeting agenda in matters of new business. The City requires a minimum notice of 24 hours for resident(s) to be placed on the upcoming meeting agenda.

In matters of new business, the Council reviewed an application for a special events license to serve malt beverages during the June 21-27 Kadoka Buffalo Stampede. The Stampede hosts the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) sanctioned rodeo events during the annual Kadoka All-Class Reunion Celebration. The Council approved the application.

The Council received departmental reports and Joel Johnson, Code Enforcements Specialists, surveyed Kadoka the first week of June to review corrective actions or record new violations. Johnson plans to send letters notifying property owners of violations, recommending corrective measures and establishing a deadline for corrections. Council Members discussed the appearance of the community and residential property during the Kadoka Reunion Celebration. Willert asked, “what about the other annual culprits that don’t mow? Is Joel [Johnson] supposed to take care of it?” Buchholz indicated that she sends letters for tall grass violations, advising residents of a seven-day notice seeking corrective action. In the event the property owner fails to correct the matter, the city public works department mows and trims tall grass from the property then submits a bill for the costs to the property owner.

Nathan Riggins, water and sewer department superintendent, provided his report to the Council. Recently, a brown tinge appeared in the city water supply prompting concerns and complaints from residents. The City obtains water for the municipal system from West River Lyman Jones Rural Water (WR/LJ), “one of four sponsor systems included in the Mni Wiconi Water [Rural] Supply Project.” According to Riggins, WR/LJ flushed the main lines and to clear residual materials from the WR/LJ water he “flushed a lot of the dead-end lines.” Riggins stated that “it is all taken care of now,” with the water clearing in the municipal system. Upon occasion, the water supply may develop a brown tinge. The supplier, WR/LJ may be cleaning lines or encountering other matters causing the water to change to a light brown color. The water is potable and does not require any treatment, such as boiling, for safe, public consumption. Riggins asked water customers to notify the public works department of any changes to the water supply. Upon receiving these reports from the public, Riggins contacts WR/LJ regarding the water supply and waits for WR/LJ to correct the issues. Understandably, water customers are concerned about the quality of their water supply and the City shares their concerns. Any complaints regarding the quality of the water supply should be directed to WR/LJ, not the local public works department as they only provide the lines for the water transport from the supplier to the end user in Kadoka.

In matters relating to the street department, Patrick Solon reported that Simons Road Construction will commence with an infrastructure project around July 26. Solon reported installing some culverts and cleaning storm drains. He also reported a traffic counter was placed on Poplar Street. Two crosswalks were approved by the Kadoka Area School Board for people to utilize between the school and the gymnasium. Huffman noted that he would contact South Dakota Department of Transportation officials to discuss legal sizes and shapes for signs to be placed at the crosswalk. In matters related to solid waste, the transfer station and landfill received approval for operation in accordance with the South Dakota Department of Agricultural and Natural Resources. In other public works matters, the Kadoka Cemetery Board requested millings to extend roads through the cemetery.

Jackie Stillwell, manager of the Kadoka City Bar, reported plans leading up to the Kadoka All Class Reunion Celebration and noted a lot of tourists downtown on Main Street with many stopping in the bar during the day.

The auditorium and parks department requested approval of a proposal to repair the top layer of concrete at the Kadoka City Pool. The top layer would complete improvement on the pool area which included the addition of a new liner in 2019. The Council approved a proposal from Diamond M Concrete Coatings, Rapid City to complete the project after the 2021 summer swim session.

In matters of public safety, Forrest Davis, public safety director, submitted his May report to the Council. Davis issued 10 citations, responded to 25 calls for service and assisted other agencies during two incidents. He is currently conducting eight investigations and responded to one accident during the month of May.

Mayor Weller noted the public meeting for the zoning ordinances shall be conducted on July 21 at 7 p.m. at the Finance Office. The next monthly meeting of the Kadoka City Council is scheduled for July 12 at 7 p.m. at the Finance Office. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the meetings.