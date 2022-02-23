Council Considers Plans For Development, Growth; Citizens Present Concerns

The Kadoka City Council conducted its monthly meeting on Feb. 14. Council members attending the meeting included Tim Huffman, Rusty Olney, Eileen Stolley, Tia Stout, Harry Weller and Ryan Willert. Council member Chris Grillo was unable to attend the meeting.

After calling the meeting to order, the Council reviewed the agenda and meeting minutes for the January meeting and a special meeting on Feb. 10. LaTasha Buchholz, finance officer, presented the Council with invoices submitted for payment and January 2022 financial reports that include departmental profit and loss summaries. The reports included account balances for regular checking, ATM and money market account balances as of Jan. 31. The Council approved payment of the expenses and financial reports with exception of an invoice from Saber Solutions. The Council moved to table the matter.

Jeff McCormick, an engineering partner with Schmucker, Paul, Nohr and Associates (SP&N), met with the Council at the special meeting on Feb. 10. He presented plans for supplying water and sewer service to the proposed development of the former Scholl property. The Council determined the costs for the sewer service exceeded the considered amount. After discussion, the Council asked if septic sewers, an underground wastewater treatment system, could be utilized in place of city sewer service. In addition to the septic system proposal, the Council requested another proposal to extend the sewer and water lines onto Oak Street and Fourth Avenue. McCormick told the Council he would prepare a proposal of the costs for both projects.

In the next matter of business, the Council reviewed an amended quotation presented by Jamie Willert. During the January Council meeting, Willert presented a proposal for three—27-foot-long aluminum bleachers consisting of eight rows with safety fence and railings. Last year, the Kadoka Buffalo Stampede hosted its first Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) sanctioned rodeo which coincides with the Kadoka All Class Reunion Celebration. The Council approved the purchase of the bleachers.

Before proceeding to matters of new business, as established by the meeting agenda, the Council provides Kadoka residents with the opportunity to address the Council during citizen’s input. The agenda further notes that “items will be heard [during input] but no action will be taken.” At this meeting, three members of the community attended the meeting to present concerns relating to Title Nine of city ordinances regarding companion, service and domestic animals. Kenny Cusick, Chris Cusick and Diane Wilson came to the meeting to question requirements to license companion and service animals with the city, restrictions on the number of animals by species—canine or feline—and the euthanization of unlicensed animals roaming at large. Chris Cusick asked why the city now felt it necessary to require a license for each companion or service animal owned by Kadoka residents, asking “what is the purpose of it?” Huffman replied that the ordinance has been in place for “some time,” but not previously enforced by the Kadoka Police Department (KPD). Robert Book, KPD public safety director, responded that the city ordinances require owners to register each companion or service animal and that the animal wear a collar with the tag for the city license. He continued to explain that in the event an animal attacks someone, the tag assists in identifying the owner of the animal and considers it a public safety issue when animals run at large. Stolley commented that the City conducted meetings on these matters, noting the public “could have been more involved.” The City plans to “be working on it" at the next meeting and encourages citizens to attend the next meeting and participate in matters of local government. For individuals seeking Council action, the individual must contact the finance office and request placement on the upcoming meeting agenda in matters of new business. The City requires a minimum notice of 24 hours to be placed on the upcoming meeting agenda.

In matters of new business, Sauntee Coller addressed the Council regarding proposed amendments to property located at 415 Poplar Street, known as the former Metcalf property. Coller proposes to build a retaining wall then placing a manufactured home on the property. Olney noted there will be concerns regarding drainage and Patrick Solon, public works department, agreed that “once filled, it [water] will go somewhere else and would be a problem with a heavy rain.” Buchholz noted a public hearing must be held within 10 days to issue a conditional use permit.

In other matters of new business, the Council conducted then approved the second reading of the ordinance for redistricting. A special events license was issued for Cowboys and Candlelight, a fund-raising event for Kadoka Area School rodeo team. A building permit for Chris Grillo was presented and approved by the Council. Grillo was not present and did not vote on the matter. A fundraising event for the Friends of the Library for March 12 received approval from the Council.

During each monthly meeting, the Council receives departmental reports. Weller noted that Buchholz had been in contact with Joel Johnson, Code Enforcement Specialist, L.L.C. Buchholz noted a letter needed to be served to a property owner for failure to correct violations of city ordinances. Huffman commented that trash has been an issue and requested Johnson be notified of the problem locations.

Nathan Riggins, water and sewer superintendent, informed the Council of “a couple of leaks.” Another issue involved a residential sewer line not properly capped. Olney noted that the costs to repair the sewer line should be assessed to the property owner.

Patrick Solon, public works employee, informed the Council of plans for summer paving projects noting. Plans include installing a two-inch overlay following with a chip seal surface. Advertisements for bid were presented to and approved by the Council. Buchholz commented that bids should be opened a week prior to the March meeting to ensure the quotations “get things apples to apples.” The bids will be awarded at the April 11 meeting.

Stout provided a report for parks and recreation noting that the City received a quotation for new stage curtains. The Council approved the purchase. The City plans to advertise for summer employment positions.

Book submitted his monthly public safety report and noted that the City changed radio frequencies to separate the KPD from the Jackson County Sheriff Department. He also reported current use of a body camera with plans to submit grants for another.

Weller presented the Mayor’s report informing the Council of a meeting in Philip on April 28 for District Eight at 6 p.m. The next Council meeting is scheduled for March 14 at 7 p.m. at the city finance office.