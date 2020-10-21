Darcy Peterson chosen for Outstanding Achievement Award at Black Hills Works

Darcy Peterson, daughter of Bud and Nancy Peterson, is one of the recipients that was chosen for Outstanding Achievement Award. Darcy went to school at Kadoka Area School District and graduated in 1998. If you don’t know Darcy she is the most amazing woman you would ever meet. Darcy is happy, has a colorful personality, a strong mind, and loves to dance! She has lived independently in her own apartment since 2004 and utilizes public transportation to get around town. She is an exceptional employee who is always punctual and completes all tasks. Darcy is an active member of her church and was recently elected as Vice President of the Ups of Downs Family Support Group. She has traveled to Washington, D.C. and Denver, Colorado to advocated for people with Down Syndrome.

Ups of Downs Family Support Group was formed in 2003 as a 501 nonprofit organization. Our purpose is to promote the awareness, acceptance, and inclusion of children and adults with Down Syndrome in South Dakota. Our mission is to provide educational, charitable, recreational, and social events for individuals with Down Syndrome and their family and friends. Our ultimate goal is to realize the complete acceptance and inclusion of individuals with Down Syndrome as to aspects of family and community life. We want to provide educational, charitable, recreational and social events for individuals with Down Syndrome and their family and friends.

Darcy is with the Black Hills Works Foundation in Rapid City. It is committed to ensuring that the comprehensive, quality services provided by Black Hills Works (BHW) to people with disabilities. BHW is also to enrich the life experience of people with disabilities.

The Black Hills Works Recognition Gala is a time to celebrate the success of individuals supported by Black Hills Works. Because of support from people like you, these individuals and others like them are able to thrive in our community.

The Foundation will be hosting private award ceremonies for each Outstanding Achievement Award recipient at Flutter Productions. Each award ceremony will honor and celebrate Cindy, Darcy, Mark, and Melissa individually, along with their family, friends, and their Red Carpet sponsor which for Darcy is Vast Broadband. It will be an elegant affair in recognition of their accomplishments and progress while involved with Black Hills Works. Each award presentation will be recorded and will air on November 7 at 7 p.m. during our first cyber-celebration, along with a dance competition produced by Flutter Productions. This year, three dance teams will square off for a fun-filled dance competition. Starting on October 19, snippets of their practices will be shared on the Black hills works Facebook page so you can see their practices. If you know Darcy she will definetly be in this Dance competition, as that is what she loves doing is dancing her butt off. Congratulations Darcy!