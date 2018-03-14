Fire at Kadoka motel

A fire in a motel at 915, S. Highway 248, Kadoka, went to three alarms before being brought under control.

The first alarm time was 3:06 a.m., Tuesday, March 6.

The large structure received extensive damage to two of its wings; however, firefighters were able to stop the fire from extending into the north and largest wing of the complex, confining the fire to the structure of origin.

First arriving, Kadoka volunteer firefighters observed a large volume of fire in the structure and immediately transmitted a second alarm for additional help, including a request for the Pennington County fire assistance team.

Firefighters stopped the spread of the flames to nearby structures, infrastructure and other improvements, two occupied structures where temporarily evacuated due to smoke conditions.

Wind chill temperatures recorded at the incident ranged from minus zero to minus 10 degrees Fahrenheit, with wind gusts upwards of 40 miles per hour. Firefighters were also hampered by several propane tanks near the structure and thus near the fire. No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the South Dakota Fire Marshall’s office, the Kadoka Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s office.

Agencies responding includedvolunteer fire departments from Kadoka, New Underwood, North Haines, Whispering Pines, Rapid Valley, Interior, Quinn, Wall, Philip, Murdo, Midland and Wanblee, Pennington County 911, Oglala Sioux Tribe Emergency Management, Kadoka Police Dept., Kadoka Public Works, Peters Excavation, West River Lyman-Jones, West Central Electrical, S.D. Highway Patrol, Jackson County Sheriff’s Dept., S.D. Fire Marshall’s Office and the Pennington County Fire Service.