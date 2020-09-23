First Positive case of COVID-19 in the Kadoka Area School District

A Kadoka Area School District employee reported to administration on Monday, September 14, that they tested positive for COVID-19. Jamie Hermann, superintendent at KASD, sent out an email to all the students and staff that they would not have school Tuesday so that the Staff could deep clean the whole school, gym and buses.

All staff members, both certified and non-certified, will fill out a screener each day they come into work, and a staff member will take their temperature. Staff members are encouraged to take their temperatures at home. If a staff member has a temperature above 100.4 degrees, they must stay home until their temperature is below 100.4 degrees for 24 hours without the aid of any medications.

The School district enacted the Tier system when a case of COVID occurs within the school building. The administration worked with S.D. DOH and our local health care providers to determine the best course of action within our school district. If the number of cases increases, the school district will move down a Tier unless more prevention is needed, based on the advice from S.D. DOH and our local health care providers. The administration worked with S.D. DOH and our local health care providers to determine the best course of action within our school district. The school district administration will decide on what Tier we will be in based on the number of cases in our area and the recommendation of S.D. DOH and our local health care providers.

We were in Tier 1, which meant we went back to school as usual with increased social distancing. PPE is available for staff and students. Now we are in Tier 2, which means when a case of COVID is confirmed within our educational family. The school will shut down for a brief period, 24 hours for deep cleaning and review of plan. Increased social distancing measures will be put into place and internal modifications to the school schedule may occur. All transitions and specials will be reviewed. If we get more covid 19 cases we will go into tier 3 and 4 which means: Tier 3 will occur when we have several confirmed cases of COVID. The school district will work with the Department of Health to move to Tier 3. The superintendent or his designee will announce the move to this Tier. All internal transitions such as recess, lunch, specials will be evaluated and modified. A barrier may be required, (ex. Face mask, face shield, plexiglass panel) with the school structure altered. An alternative schedule such as 8:00 – 1:00 Monday through Thursday is also developed and may be deployed at this tier. Tier 4 will occur when we have multiple families with confirmed cases of COVID -19. The school district will work in conjunction with the Department of Health to determine the movement from this Tier. The school building will be shut down for a minimum of two weeks and remote leaning with all students will occur during that time.

The KASD went back to school Wednesday, September 16 with increased social distancing and internal modifications to make sure the students and staff are safe.

According to the CDC, It is critical that all administrators: Engage and encourage everyone in the school and the community to practice preventive behaviors. These are the most important actions that will support schools’ safe reopening and will help them stay open. Implement multiple SARS-CoV-2 mitigation strategies (e.g., social distancing, masks, hand hygiene, and use of cohorting). Communicate, educate, and reinforce appropriate hygiene and social distancing practices in ways that are developmentally appropriate for students, teachers, and staff. Integrate SARS-CoV-2 mitigation strategies into co-curricular and extracurricular activities (e.g., limiting or cancelling participation in activities where social distancing is not feasible). Maintain healthy environments (e.g., cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces). Make decisions that take into account the level of community transmission. Repurpose unused or underutilized school (or community) spaces to increase classroom space and facilitate social distancing, including outside spaces, where feasible. Develop a proactive plan for when a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19. Develop a plan with state and local health department to conduct case tracing in the event of a positive case. Educate parents and caregivers on the importance of monitoring for and responding to the symptoms of COVID-19 at home. Develop ongoing channels of communication with state and local health departments to stay updated on COVID-19 transmission and response in your local area.

