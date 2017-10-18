Huffman completes marathons

Working on his quest to run one marathon in each state, Curtis Huffman just completed two more to mark off his list.

On September 30, Huffman ran in the New Hampshire Marathon in Bristol, NH. Finishing in third place with a time of 2:42.

“I ran most of the marathon along another runner from Missouri, we were in first and second place through mile 24, and then all of a sudden another runner came up out of no where and just passed us,” said Huffman. “But still very pleased with the time I finished with.”

The course of the marathon circled around Newfound Lake, reassembling a view much like the Black Hills with all the trees.

“It was a really beautiful area and quite a few hills,” Huffman shared, “the elevation from the lowest point to the highest was a difference of 1300 feet, but I really did not notice the elevation difference.”

On Sunday, October 1 Huffman traveled to Portland, Maine, where he ran in the Maine Marathon.

“Running two marathons back-to-back, I tried to pace myself a little slower on first day to save some energy for the next,” Huffman said.

But around mile 18 he started to have some cramps. “Trying to run the last eight miles with cramps is tough,” Huffman laughed, “that was definitely a challenge.”

Finishing in 30th place with a time of 3:02, Huffman said he was hoping to keep his time under three hours, but still pleased with the finish.

“Each marathon is 26.2 miles and it was hard running that many miles in two days, and there was about 10-12 of us fools who ran each day,” Huffman laughed.

With the completion of these marathons, it marks 19 states and 20 marathons for Huffman, who completed two in California.

“There’s actually a group I belong to called ‘The 50 States Club’, which is runners who have the same goal of running in each state,” said Huffman.

Huffman started running at a young age, and although some days he wonders why he keeps running with all of life’s changes over the years, but remembers a coach telling him that the hardest mile is getting out the door.

“Once I’m outside and start running, it’s a release for me, clears my mind, able to relax and I really enjoy nature,” he shared.

Plans for his next marathons are still not final but he’s always looking at what is available.

“Sometimes I feel like it’s a little insane to travel the distance, pay to run, and put my body through the torture,” Huffman joked, “but the results of keeping active and staying healthy are a benefit, and I guess I just really enjoy running.”