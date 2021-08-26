Kadoka Area Football Starts the Season on a Great Start with a Great Big Win

The Kadoka Area Kougar football team began practicing this year on August 5th and on Thursday, August 19th the Faith Longhorns came to Kadoka for the first football game of the season.

The Kougars played a nice game were able to take home the first victory of the year 48-18.

We were really pleased with the effort of the boys. You never know what the first game is going to be like, and we played a very strong, team game. We took care of the ball and we blocked very well on the offensive side, and we tackled well on the defensive side. The combination of those three things usually contribute to a successful game.

With the likes of Dawson Reckling, Ian VanderMay, Lincoln Koehn, Layne Palmer, Jonathon MacFeat, and Cyril Eisenbraun leading the way on the offensive line, the Kougars were able to put up just over 400 yards on the ground on 49 attempts. Tyus Williams led the way with 12 carries for 148 yards and 2 touchdowns. Gabriel Fauske had 12 carries for 113 yards and 1 touchdown and 2 conversions. Gus Stout had 12 carries for 84 yards and 2 conversions, not bad for his first varsity game! Reece Ohrtman had 10 carries for 53 yards and 3 touchdowns. Garrett Hermann started his first high school varsity game as a freshman, and he did a tremendous job of managing the offense. He was 4-8 passing for 78 yards. Dawson Reckling had 1 catch for 49 yards, Jonathon MacFeat had 2 catches for 21 yards and 1 conversion, and Reece Ohrtman had 1 catch for 8 yards. Overall, we were quite pleased with the offensive performance of the entire team, and proud of the blocking in particular. With some young kids stepping up we protected the football and that’s a great thing!

Defensively we didn’t play a flawless game, but I felt like the kids really did a nice job. Faith had a really nice QB who threw the ball well with a couple of good receivers and a quick RB. It puts a lot of pressure on the defense to cover all of that, and I thought for the first game the boys had a good showing. Layne Palmer led the way defensively with 14 total tackles and 2 sacks. Tyus Williams had 9 tackles and 1 sack, Reece Ohrtman had 8 tackles. Jonathon MacFeat, Gabriel Fauske, and Garrett Hermann all had 5 tackles each. Jon added 2 sacks, and Garrett had a tackle in the end zone for a safety. Gus Stout, Dawson Reckling, and Cyril Eisenbraun each had 4 tackles and Ian VanderMay recorded 3 tackles and 1 sack.

Overall, it was a great team win to start the season and I’m pleased with the way our young team has progressed throughout the summer and beginning of the season.

We now move into our bye week. Our next game isn’t until September 3rd at home against Wall. Wall is one of the better teams in 9A football this year and it will be a good challenge for us. We’ll work hard the next couple of weeks to prepare for them and all of our opponents for the remainder of the season.

Thanks to all that came out and cheered us on for the first game, we look forward to some more exciting football this season!

Coach Eisenbraun