Kadoka Area School District awards students during annual Fall Banquet

The Kadoka Area School District awarded their student athletes on November 24, 2020. It was a great turn out with all the athletes, coaches and their families.

First to speak was Mr. Mark Reiman doing the welcome speech then it was Jesse Taylor with a prayer before the meal, next was the meal, where all the athletes families brought either salads or desserts, the main dish was provided. After everyone was sat down and eating we started with awards where Cheerleading was first, the coach for cheer was me (Jenny Leibel) and I talked about how great the cheerleaders were and introduced them all, handing out the awards was Rikki Bettelyoun (she was my Assistant coach). The awards for cheer was Most Improved went to Alexandria Madsen; Cheer Technique went to Madison Brown; Sportsmanship went to Samantha Enders; Spirit Award went to Alexis Hamar and Dedication Award for 4 years of cheerleading went to Jessica Enders.

Next to speak was Cross Country head coach Jesse Taylor, Jesse has been the cross country coach for a few years now and his son is a senior this year so he mentioned in his speech that it has been an honor to coach his son his senior year of cross country. Cross Country awards this year were Girls Most Valuable Runner went to Farynn Knutson and Boys Most Valuable Runner went to Jeremiah Taylor. Jeremiah was the Western Great Plains Boys Conference Champion, he placed 3rd at Regions, and 15th at the State Class B Cross Country Meet.

After Cross Country was Head Volleyball coach Barry Hutchinson, Barry has been the head coach for a long time. His All-Conference awards were 1st team went to Jade Hutchinson, 2nd team went to Becca Shuck, and 3rd team went to Sammi Jo Stout. All State was Jade Hutchinson 2nd team. Jade was also selected to play in the 2020 All-Star Volleyball Match (7 players were selected from Class B) the match was to be held at the Sanford Pentagon, in Sioux Falls, on Sunday, December 6, but was canceled due to Covid-19. Academic All State was Sammi Jo Stout and Abbi Roghair. Team Awards: Practice Player Award went to Abbi Roghair; “Rock—Leadership Award” went to Sammi Stout; Net Enforcer—Net MVP went to Becca Shuck and MVP went to Jade Hutchinson.

Last but not least was Head football coach Chad Eisenbraun, where he talked about how great his season with the boys were. Chad was announced as Western Great Plains Coach of the Year and Region 8 Coach of the Year. His awards this year were the Western Great Plains

Conference Awards which was Honorable Mention All Conference went to Tyus Williams; All Conference went to Jackson Grimes, TJ Hamar, Reed Ohrtman and Gaven Sudbeck; Western Great Plains Offensive Player of the Year went to Gaven Sudbeck. Class 9B State Awards: All-State Running Back went to Gaven Sudbeck; All-State Offensive Line went to Jackson Grimes; All-State Linebacker went to TJ Hamar; Academic All-State (requirements include being a senior, played football for minimum of 3-years, and a cumulative GPA of 3.5+) went to Jackson Grimes, TJ Hamar, Reed Ohrtman and Gaven Sudbeck. Chad then announced his team awards: Rookie of the Year went to Dawson Reckling; Most Improved Player went to Layne Palmer; Big Man of the year went to Jackson Grimes & Reed Ohrtman; Offensive player of the year went to Gaven Sudbeck; Defensive player of the year went to TJ Hamar. He also had some other special recognitions which were Honorable Mention Midco Sports Net Class 9B Player of the Year went to TJ Hamar; Argus Leader Elite 45 Honorable Mention went to TJ Hamar & Gaven Sudbeck. The football team as a whole received the Team Academic Achievement Award. It’s required that the team average a minimum GPA of 3.0. Our kids average this season was a 3.71.

I want to say congrats to all the fall sports and congratulations on such a wonderful season.