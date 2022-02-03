Kadoka Area School District conducts their Annual Early Childhood Screening

The Kadoka Area School District and Youth and Family Services will be conducting their annual early childhood screening on Monday, March 7th at the Kadoka City Auditorium. Any child ages birth through five is eligible for testing. This includes all children in the Kadoka Area School District – Kadoka, Long Valley, Interior, Wanblee and Midland.

This screening is FREE and will help determine the specific needs of individual children. It will help answer questions about developmental progress and school readiness skills. The screening will include motor, concepts, language, self-help, social development, hearing, and vision.

Please contact Candice Ireland to register your child for the screening before March 3rd at 837-2171 or Candice.ireland@ k12.sd.us.

Rebecca Poelstra, Black Hills Birth to Three Service Coordinator, will also be available for testing and questions.

Only those Jr. Kindergarten or Kindergarten children not already attending preschool will need to call and register with Danielle at 837-2171. This will assist us in child count for Preschool, Jr. Kindergarten, and Kindergarten enrollment.