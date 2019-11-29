Kadoka Area School District Hosts Annual Fall Activities Banquet

The Kadoka Area School District hosted their annual Fall Activities Banquet on November 25, 2019. The event was free and offered a meal.

Attendees were treated to over four tables featuring a variety of salads, desserts and a main course provided by the school.

Activities Director, Mark Reiman, opened the event and handed the reigns to Kadoka Presbyterian Church Pastor Jesse Taylor for an opening prayer.

The event lasted nearly two hours as high school instructors and coaches recounted their respective seasons during the fall season. Coaches were able to talk about the highs and lows their teams faced, along with praising those who stepped up to the plate, whether that be through the talent they encompassed or the spirit that they brought to the team.

Instructors and coaches were able to present their players with awards and honors. They included Fine Arts Director, Colby Shuck; Cheerleading coach, Hayli Mayfield; Cross Country coach, Jesse Taylor; Volleyball coaches, Barry Hutchinson, Claire Byrd and Julie Hermann; Football coaches, Chad Eisenbraun, Jody Sudbeck and Carter Uhlir.

Notable team achievements included the high school Volleyball team making it into SoDak 16, the Kougar Football Team making it into the Quarter-Finals, Jeremiah Taylor placing 52nd out of 120 runners at the State XC meet and Greyson DeVries, Abigail Roghair, Rebecca Shuck and Cole O’Bryan making the South Dakota All-State Chorus!