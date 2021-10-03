Kadoka Nursing Home’s Annual Prime Rib Dinner to be continued in due time....

The annual prime rib dinner is one of 2 major fundraisers orchestrated by Heidi Coller, COO, KNH staff, some amazing chefs, and the Board of Directors. Coller would like to announce that they cannot wait to resume the Prime Rib Dinner event but have more important things to keep in mind. As important as these fundraisers are to the facility improvements, the quality of life of the residents that reside is even more important.

Coller states, “COVID has put a damper on all of our lives but it has severely impacted the lives of our residents and their families. I would like nothing more than to resume our events but I do not believe it is fair to our residents until their families can come and go at any time and visit their loved ones freely. Many of our residents enjoy attending the events as well. We cannot wait for that day to come.”

Not only has COVID separated our residents from their loved ones, it has created much more required time in testing, screening, monitoring, documenting, reporting, etc., time that was precious before the pandemic. It’s time that others may not even think about if they are not living it. We are required to do this for our residents (during an outbreak), our staff, our volunteers, & our visitors to ensure everyone’s safety. This pandemic has taken a toll on long-term care facilities mentally and physically. We would like to recognize and express our gratitude to our amazing team for the care that they continue to give through this pandemic. And, thank you to the residents and their families for allowing us to do so. We have now been working through these restrictions for a year!

We continue to push forward with quality and compassion for our residents. Our residents and staff have now had the opportunity to be vaccinated with both vaccines. This provides us with a sense of relief. It is with hope & prayer to soon hear from state and CMS levels to relax the guidelines in some sort of state. Until that time, thank you for your patience, understanding, and cooperation as we continue to follow guidelines.

We look forward to seeing you at our fundraisers as soon as we are able!

Kadoka Nursing Home’s Annual Prime Rib Dinner to be continued in due time....

The annual prime rib dinner is one of 2 major fundraisers orchestrated by Heidi Coller, COO, KNH staff, some amazing chefs, and the Board of Directors. Coller would like to announce that they cannot wait to resume the Prime Rib Dinner event but have more important things to keep in mind. As important as these fundraisers are to the facility improvements, the quality of life of the residents that reside is even more important.

Coller states, “COVID has put a damper on all of our lives but it has severely impacted the lives of our residents and their families. I would like nothing more than to resume our events but I do not believe it is fair to our residents until their families can come and go at any time and visit their loved ones freely. Many of our residents enjoy attending the events as well. We cannot wait for that day to come.”

Not only has COVID separated our residents from their loved ones, it has created much more required time in testing, screening, monitoring, documenting, reporting, etc., time that was precious before the pandemic. It’s time that others may not even think about if they are not living it. We are required to do this for our residents (during an outbreak), our staff, our volunteers, & our visitors to ensure everyone’s safety. This pandemic has taken a toll on long-term care facilities mentally and physically. We would like to recognize and express our gratitude to our amazing team for the care that they continue to give through this pandemic. And, thank you to the residents and their families for allowing us to do so. We have now been working through these restrictions for a year!

We continue to push forward with quality and compassion for our residents. Our residents and staff have now had the opportunity to be vaccinated with both vaccines. This provides us with a sense of relief. It is with hope & prayer to soon hear from state and CMS levels to relax the guidelines in some sort of state. Until that time, thank you for your patience, understanding, and cooperation as we continue to follow guidelines.

We look forward to seeing you at our fundraisers as soon as we are able!





