Kadoka Nursing Home honors their military and veterans this Reunion weekend

Honoring the military & veterans this Reunion Weekend, The Kadoka Nursing Home would like to acknowledge the residing veterans. Although they are unable to participate in this year's festivities due to the COVID Pandemic, they would like to thank these men for their years of service!

About the Kadoka Nursing Home Veterans

Clarence “CD” Uhlir

Born on 10/16/1930. CD served in the Navy - Cooks Apprentice during the Korean War from 4/13/1952 – 12/29/1954. CD received 2 stars.

Earnest “Bill” Lenard

Born on 9/22/1928. Bill served as a Decorated Master Sargeant in the United States Air Force from 1947-1967

Vernon “Vern” Uhlir

Born on 6/28/1929. Vern served in the United States Air Force as an Officer from 1952-1954.

Glenn Freeman

Born 11/15/1929. Glenn served in the United States Navy in the late 40s.

Robert “Bob” Yanzick

Born on 11/3/1925. Bob served in the United States Army.

Andrew “Andy” Hemmingson

Born on 10/7/1923. Andy served in the United States Army Air Corps as a Tech. Sargent from 10/13/1942 – 10/20/1945. Andy served in China, India, and Verma, receiving 2 bronze stars for good conduct and an air metal.

Leslie “Les” Struble

Born on 12/8/1924. Les served in the United States Army, Company B 38th Infantry from June 1944- March 1950 in Germany as a Master Sargent. Les fought in the Battle of the Bulge during World War II. Les received a bronze star and three battle stars from Germany.

What is a veteran?

Title 38 of the Code of Federal Regulations defines a veteran as “a person who served in the active military, naval, or air service and who was discharged or released under conditions other than dishonorable.” This definition explains that any individual that completed a service for any branch of armed forces classifies as a veteran as long as they were not dishonorably discharged. However, with regard to applicable benefits, other considerations are important and will be covered in later sections.

After the Second World War, in part due to the experience of the First World War, most of the participating states set up elaborate veterans' administrations. Within the United States, it was veterans groups, like the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars organization, that pushed for and got the G.I. Bill enacted. These gave veterans access to free or subsidized education and health care. The newly educated GIs created a significant economic impact, and with the aid of VA loans were able to buy housing and establish themselves as part of a growing American middle class. The explosion of the suburbs created sufficient housing for veterans and their families.

Many veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom have had to face challenges unique to warfare in the 21st century. One significant difference between OEF and OIF and previous wars is a greater dependence on reservists and repeat deployments. Up to 80% of troops deployed at the beginning of OEF were part of the National Guard and Reserve and about 40% of currently serving military members have been deployed more than once. This has meant that many deployed troops, not being as “ steeped in military culture ” have had more difficult transitions into military life, and for many the increased redeployment rate has meant more transitions, more uncertainty, longer terms, and shorter dwell times, all of which contribute to greater stress.

We appreciate your service!