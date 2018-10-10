Kadoka Nursing Home selected for SDAHO Quality Excellence Award

Congratulations to the Kadoka Nursing Home for being selected to win the 2018 South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations’ (SDAHO) Quality Excellence Award. The award was presented at the SDAHO in Sioux Falls on Thursday, September 20th, 2018. The Kadoka Nursing Home Project was focused on taking a proactive approach to continually improve the way they care for residents and engage key stakeholders. The Quality Assurance Process Improvement team identifies elevated quality measure percentages. Each individual quality measure is discussed to determine the focus for improvement using the “Five Whys” root-cause analysis concept & the performance improvement process to connect the data, set goals, & make action plans to achieve those goals. Kadoka's Nuring Home composite quality measure score percent improvement of 46%. The Kadoka Nursing Home continues to use their passion for their residents & community to guide improvement work.