KNH Summer of Outdoor Fun, and Other Things to Come!

With Fall officially upon us, there’s no better time for a quick glance into the sun-filled summer that was soaked up by the residents of the Kadoka Nursing Home. Although the heat was a determining factor when choosing the activities they would be participating in each day, many late-August afternoons proved to be perfect for a little outdoor time. During these wonderful little afternoons, the residents took to playing bingo on the patio instead of its usual indoor location, and took advantage of the newly installed flower and garden planters to give their green thumbs a much needed refresher course.

Though Covid has no doubt put a damper on many things the residents would usually be able to partake in, the wonderful staff and community have helped to make up the difference in the fun times that could have been lost by switching things up a bit. Morning socials put into play brought residents and guests together each morning for visiting and such. Homecoming related events such as the parade and after-school community cleanup have allowed these great people to see the ones they love in this community, all the while following the proper safety guidelines.

Along with making it easier for residents to get more social, the staff & others brought in their furry friends for a visit on multiple occasions. People of the community regularly brought in their animals this summer as well to give the residents a little time with their beloved pets. Animals are still allowed, so give them a call to schedule a visit. Domestic pets are required to be up to date on all vaccinations, so get things squared away and bring your four legged friends in on your next trip to see your loved ones!

From Fourth of July Walking Taco Feeds, to Labor Day Apple Crisp baking, the summer has been full of variety. To take full advantage of the wonderful tourist attractions South Dakota has to offer, they also took a nice drive through the Badlands loop earlier on in the summer, and more recently a little road trip to check out Bear Country and indulge in some tasty picnic food.

When they haven’t been busy preparing for local events or going on adventurous day trips around the area, they’ve been spending lots of time hanging out in the little red gazebo out back, even enjoying some live music by multiple local artists.

With a new piano in the building, a gift from the Heinert family, the residents have actually been blessed with quite a bit of live music lately, music played and sang by the residents themselves. The piano, equipped with a quality speaker system and many piano tunes in its local memory, is also Bluetooth capable and can play any kind of music the residents may feel like hearing on a particular day. Music has been proven in studies to not only help with memory loss, but to help residents that may be affected by dementi and reduce the effects of sundowning syndrome, helping residents have a better afternoon and evening. That being said, the staff have been trying to take full advantage of the benefits of this graciously donated piano, in addition to the Music & Memory program.