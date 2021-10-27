Local Resident runs in the Colfax Marathon

I recently ran in the 15th Annual Colfax Marathon in Denver, Colorado. This was my 24th marathon in 23 states. I finished 9th out of 1,171 runners. There were 3,744 runners in the half marathon as well. We all started together, making for several people at the start.

The race started at 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The weather was cool in the morning, but perfect running conditions. Near the end of the race it was a perfect 50 degrees and sunny with no wind.

The race started and finished at the Denver City Park. The race went through different parts of Denver including a fire station, a river path, around a lake, and twice through Empire Field, home of the Denver Broncos. This was my best part of the race since I am a huge Denver Broncos fan. We got to run down through the tunnel and around the edge of the field at mile 6 and mile 20. For some reason, these were my two faster miles due to adrenaline. The finish brought us down through downtown and ending back at the city park again. I thought that the 5,280 feet of altitude would be tough running, but it did not seem to bother me at any point in the race. I felt very comfortable and smooth throughout the whole race.

On Saturday after the marathon, my wife and I met up with an old college friend and track teammate from Jamestown College. We tailgated with him and friends on Sunday morning before attending the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders football game. This was a very fun experience even though the game was not so good for the Broncos.

I plan on running the Garmin Marathon in Olathe, Kansas in a couple weeks. The race is on Saturday, November 6, 2021. This will be my third marathon for the year. I usually plan on doing two a year, but due to Covid-19 last year, I only got to attend one in Utah. This year, I am trying to make up for that. My ultimate goal is to complete a marathon in all 50 states. If I complete this marathon in Kansas in November, I will be back on track with two marathons a year. With this, I should hopefully be able to complete my 50th state on my 50th birthday, which will be March 17, 2035.

If you have any more questions or need clarification on anything, please call me. I will send a few pictures of the race as well. Feel free to use whichever you think would be best.