Local Teams and Individuals Participate in Murdo Rodeo

The 11th Annual Murdo Ranch Rodeo and Gumbo Ridge Bronc Ride took place in Murdo on Friday,July 16 and Saturday July 17.

On Friday the Gumbo Ridge Bronc Ride took place. Calcutta started at 7:30 CDT followed by the Bronc Ride and Ranch Bronc Ride. The Stock was brought by Joe Waln Rodeo Co.

On Saturday the 11th Annual Ranch Rodeo to place. Calcutta started at 4:30 CDT with the Ranch Rodeo that followed. For Kadoka Area Teams that participated in the Ranch Rodeo was Three & a Half men, which consisted of Tanner Willert, Dustin Aske, Malik Brown and Quin Seymour; Mowry Ranches Range Ready Bulls: Frank Carlson, Joe Pavlas, Lex Palmer and Toni Romero; Block Cattle Services: Thomas Doolittle, Cody Jones, Tate Cowan and Ross Block; Hook Tree Trimming: Michael Jones, Gunner Hook, Klay ODaniel and Austin Grimes; Keen Brothers Ranch: Brady Jandreau, Tim Jandreau, Casey Reder and Tanner Provost.

Some of the events were Trailer Loading: Trailer Loading is a common task on working ranches but loading cattle and horses is not generally done in a big hurry. When cowpunchers get in a big hurry the cattle are known to get a bit wonky sometimes. Wild Cow Milking: This even consist of all four team members. Two teams run at once a cow was designated for each team prior to the start of each run. The team starts behind a chalk line. Teams head and heel the cow before milking her the cow must be standing in order to milk. After you have Milked the cow you must have the heel rope off and one member runs to the judge and drops the milk on his/her hand. Stray Gathering: This event features four member teams. Each team will break into two pairs and start behind two chalk lines. Two steers will be turned out at opposite ends of the arena. Time will start when first team member crosses the chalk line. Each team pair must head and heal the two steers. You can only rope with your designated partner and you can only rope once. You are allowed to help tie the steer once the other team pairs gets the steer roped on both ends. Once you have headed and healed your steer you have to tie the steer in three bone cross tie. To receive a qualified time catch ropes must be off and no tying on. Once to both steers have been tied they must stay tied for six seconds. If either steer or both steers untie in six seconds the team will be given no time. Ranch Bronc Riding: “Ride as ride can” for 8 seconds. A standard working saddle must be used. No PRCA rigging allowed. No hobbling of one or both stirrups. Horse has to be saddled, as he would be for everyday use. If catch rope is carried on the saddle it must be attached as it would be for everyday use. Saddled for everyday use means- stirrups have no binding in order to hold stirrups forward, nor can they be hobbled under the horses girth. Flank cinch must be hobbled to front cinch with hobble strap no longer than 10 inches. Rope must be free except for the rope strap, no tying rope to anything but the rope strap. Stirrup leathers must be standard leathers. Saddle blankets or pads should not be used. Saddles should have full or 7/8 double rigging, no centerire or 5/8 or 3/4 rigging allowed.

Also on Saturday was the Mini Broncs and Mutton Busting which you will see pictures on Page 5 and 6. For entertainment was Trick Rider Candice Aamot from Crazy Cowgirl Trick Riding.