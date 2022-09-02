Plow of Mitch Olney Honored with ‘Olney On Ice’ Dedicated Decal

Mitch Olney, a SDDOT snowplow operator in the Kadoka area who unexpectedly passed away last summer, was honored by family and crew members of the SDDOT recenly by dedicating the plow belonging to him in his rememberance. This gesture by these individuals was fulfilled by a decal with the words ‘Olney On Ice', placed on the former plow Olney regularly operated.

Several of Mitch’s family members joined SDDOT staff in this honoring his memory.

This decal will remain on the plow in rememberance of himfor the remainder of its service life with the Kadoka shop.

Mitch was a valuable member of the Jackson County community, and is greatly missed by everyone.