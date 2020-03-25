Porch Family Donate Meat to the Kadoka Area School District

Wall Meat Processing Plant helped to donate locally raised beef to the Kadoka Area School District on March 18, 2020. The beef was donated by the Porch family of Kadoka.

Wall Meat processed the beef at no charge and delivered it to the Kadoka Area School where it will be stored for future use.

Jamie Hermann, Superintendant of the KASD, stated, "we were excited to work with the Porch family and the Wall Meat Processing Plant, we were very happy they took us in. If there any producers out there that would like to donate, feel free to call us."

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the timing of the delivery may seem a bit behind; however, Hermann, wants to assure the public that it will be properly stored. It is a long process to get a 'kill' processed, particularly because of how busy they are. Some processing plants gave the school until June before they could get their order finished.

Hermann stated that all the beef will be used for hamburger because of how well it fits into their school lunch menu. He did note; however, that future orders will incorporate different cuts of meat.

The donation and processing of the beef is part of the Beef to School program. It first started with the Wall School District, providing fresh beef in student's meals. With locally raised beef, local processing, it is just one way that it can grow and help the economy on a community level.

The program is in its 'pilot' stage, where ranchers will donate their beef for the first test run, which is then processed and inspected before being sent off to the school district.

Ken Charfauros, an owner of Wall Meat Processing, got the idea of sending beef to local schools at the Governor's Ag Summit in Rapid City back in 2018. He had heard of a similar story during the Summit and planned to bring it back to Wall. Charfauros had met with the head lunch person at the Wall school and got the OK.

So far, he has helped to provide meals to 8 schools, including Kadoka Area, Faith, Wall, New Underwood, Custer, Hermosa, Edgemont, and Philip.